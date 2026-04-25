Telecom scam networks in Myawaddy Township preparing to resume operations after relocation

Telecom scam operators are rapidly constructing new buildings in Thaybawboe Village and surrounding areas under the control of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA).

“Construction of new buildings began about a month ago, and work is still ongoing. Some structures have already been completed, and the pace of construction is very fast. There are two main construction sites: one at the Kasehpathu foothill, and the other in an area called Thaygayhta, located along the route to Tawoohta,” a Thaybawboe villager told KIC.

Telecom scam operators are purchasing land in these areas from owners at high prices. Some locals are also selling their corn plantations because they are being offered lucrative prices.

“We’re concerned that these projects will negatively impact local communities and destroy our livelihoods. We’ve already seen the devastating effects of such projects in the Hpalu area, and now they’ve reached Thaybawboe. We must work hard to prevent these negative impacts from spreading to our region as well,” another villager said.

The areas where new telecom scam buildings are being constructed are under DKBA control, but they are listed in the KNU land registry and fall within the KNU’s newly designated Myawaddy District. The KNU has also issued land ownership documents to locals. However, it is facing difficulties managing the ongoing development.

“The areas are controlled by the DKBA, so it can act as it wishes. We have no right to intervene, so we can only watch. A township-level administration alone cannot address this issue. Only intervention at the district level, or even by the KNU brigades, can effectively handle it,” said a local KNU official who requested anonymity.

DKBA spokesperson Colonel Saw Pha Blae said that an agreement was already reached with the KNU to allow these businesses. He added that they would be permitted to operate temporarily in Thaybawboe and would depart after a set period.

Currently, around 30 acres of land in Thaybawboe and surrounding areas are being used for the construction of telecom scam facilities.

The KNU Executive Committee’s Agriculture Department urged locals not to sell their farmland and stated that it will closely monitor the current developments.