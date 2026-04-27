KWO calls on ICC to investigate junta

In mid-April, during Myanmar’s traditional Thingyan water festival, the junta intensified airstrikes in parts of the Karen National Union (KNU)’s Kawthoolei region, causing civilian casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, homes, and religious buildings, according to a KWO statement dated April 21.

“The junta deliberately chose a time when families were joyfully celebrating to carry out brutal attacks. This was not a coincidence, but a calculated assault that resulted in the horrific killing of civilians,” said Naw K’nyaw Paw, the chairwoman of the KWO.

The KWO emphasized that such actions by the junta should be formally investigated by the ICC or any court with appropriate jurisdiction.

The statement also noted that the junta has been conspicuously using aviation fuel to carry out airstrikes at a time when Myanmar is facing a worrying fuel shortage linked to the Iran war. The KWO added that the international community should enforce an arms embargo and restrict access to aviation fuel to pressure the junta.

According to the KWO, a series of junta airstrikes in Kawthoolei between April 10 and 20 killed at least 8 civilians, injured 28 others, and destroyed more than 100 homes and 22 public buildings. More than 10,000 people have reportedly been displaced and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The KWO has also called on the international community to provide cross-border aid to support those displaced.

The ICC has the authority to prosecute crimes that threaten the international community, including genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

In 2024, the ICC prosecutor sought to issue an arrest warrant for coup leader Min Aung Hlaing on charges of crimes against humanity.

Not only the KWO but also other Karen civil society organizations are calling for international action against the junta over alleged war crimes committed in Kawthoolei.