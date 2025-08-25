Articles

Junta airstrike on Kyaikto Township monastery kills two monks

Two monks were killed when the junta launched an airstrike on Chanmyaesu Village in the Hngetpyawtaw Village Tract of Kyaikto Township, within the Karen National Union (KNU)-designated Doo The Htoo (Thaton) District in Mon State.

According to a KNU official, the monastery was struck by the air raid around 10:30 am on August 24 while monks were preparing for lunch.

“Around 10:30 this morning, a warplane struck the monastery in Chanmyaesu Village. Two monks were killed, and four others were injured. The injured have been taken to Kyaikto Township Hospital,” he told KIC.

The airstrike damaged the monastery’s refectory hall and several other structures.

The junta launched the airstrike despite no active clashes having occurred in the Hngetpyawtaw Village Tract in recent days.

On August 9, a junta airstrike on Peinhnekone Village in Pyinkatoekone, Kyaikto Township, killed a 62-year-old man and injured five other civilians.

