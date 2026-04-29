Junta shut down most ferry jetties, impose toll on remaining crossing in Kyondoe

Except for the jetty at Thayettaw Village near the Gyaing River Bridge, the junta and the DKBA splinter unit led by Bo Bi closed all other crossings—including Kanni, Nyaungyeikthar, and Hngetpyawtaw. A Kyondoe resident said tolls are collected from passengers using the ferry at the only remaining open jetty.

“Kanni, Nyaungyeikthar, and Hngetpyawtaw jetties are all closed right now. The only place people can cross the river is at the jetty near Thayettaw Village, where soldiers and the DKBA faction are charging passengers to use the ferry,” he said.

Those using this jetty must pay 15,000 MMK per motorbike if they bring one, plus an additional 5,000 MMK to load it onto the vessel. Goods brought from Thailand are not permitted to cross the river.

A source close to junta forces in Kyondoe said the jetties were closed after six troops from Kyondoe-based Infantry Battalion 545 fled across the Haungthayaw River, a tributary of the Gyaing River, taking weapons and ammunition with them.

“In mid-April, six soldiers from Kyondoe deserted with their guns, and they still haven’t been found. Authorities are carrying out nightly patrols to search for them,” he told KIC. KIC is still working to verify the reason for the jetty closures.

The junta has deployed around 200 troops at entry and exit points of Kyondoe Town, in outlying wards along the Haungthayaw River, and around the Gyaing River Bridge, and has stepped up security checks.

In addition, according to locals, the junta has been abducting people out at night in Kyondoe for forced conscription and sending them for military training at a large compound near the Gyaing Bridge checkpoint, according to locals.