KWO calls for more significant roles for women

On International Women’s Day, March 8, the Karen Women’s Organisation (KWO) called for women to play a stronger role in advancing the welfare of their regions and communities.

Karen News Send an email 2 days ago
KWO made the call at the International Women’s Day event in Mae Sot, Thailand, held in partnership with the Karen Peace Support Network (KPSN).

“Women’s participation in every sector is crucial. To seize these opportunities, women themselves need to learn and build their skills. Only then can they contribute to the well-being of their families and communities. We call for women to take on stronger, more active roles,” said Naw Dar Mu, joint secretary 1 of the KWO.

The Mae Sot event was attended by representatives from KWO and KPSN, Karen community and youth leaders, as well as invited guests, and featured workshops on women’s peace and security.

The workshops discussed women’s participation in peace talks before the coup, the challenges they face afterward, and the impact of border-based telecom scams on their lives.

“Women are often seen as politically and religiously marginalized. Their oppression has been ongoing—not just after the coup, but throughout the 70-year revolution. Many have lost children and husbands while fighting for the cause.

Their sacrifices deserve our respect and acknowledgement,” said Saw Ler Ner, chairman of the Karen Youth Organization (KYO).

International Women’s Day, honoring women’s rights and achievements, was celebrated with events across many regions.
To ensure that women and girls fully enjoy their rights, the theme for International Women’s Day 2026 was set as ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls’.

For this year’s International Women’s Day, KWO chose the theme: ‘When You Empower Women, the Whole Community Benefits’.

