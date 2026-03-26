Fact-check: KNU headquarters bombing claim false

“The junta bombed the KNU headquarters, and people posing as our comrades were killed,” the well-known pro-junta Telegram channel Hmine Wai wrote on March 13, sharing a photo of KNU spokesperson Padoh Saw Taw Nee and falsely presenting the quote as his.

Hmine Wai – https://archive.ph/ISe7F

As of March 19, the post had garnered more than 20,000 views and over 600 reactions.

KIC, a member of the Myanmar Fact-Checking Network (MFCN), analyzed the claim and found it to be fabricated.

Fact-checking:

Independent media agencies reported several airstrikes, including kamikaze drone attacks, in KNU headquarters territory between October 22, 2024, and March 13, 2026.

The earliest reported kamikaze drone attack, according to Myanmar Now, caused damage to buildings but no injuries.

Myanmar Now – https://shorturl.at/WvhjR

KIC previously reported that a second drone attack on January 31, 2025, damaged a building and injured a civilian in the leg.

KIC – https://shorturl.at/cgazi

The first bombing, carried out by a Y-12 aircraft on August 10, injured only one young man. However, pro-junta Telegram channels falsely claimed that more than 70 people were killed, including the commander-in-chief of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU.

KIC already conducted a fact-check on this misinformation on August 17.

KIC – https://shorturl.at/d0sJT

The junta’s most recent drone attack occurred on March 13, when the KNU shot down one drone, causing no damage on the ground, according to Khit Thit Media.

Khit Thit Media – https://shorturl.at/1VbkN

To verify the pro-junta channel’s propaganda, KIC used Google Advanced Search tools with keywords such as “Padoh Saw Taw Nee,” “airstrike on KNU headquarters,” and “bombing on KNU headquarters,” but found no credible reports in which he said that civilians posing as KNU troops were killed in a junta airstrike.

Conclusion:

A thorough review confirmed that only two people were injured—one of them a civilian—in junta airstrikes in KNLA Brigade 7 territory, where the KNU headquarters is located. No fatalities were reported, indicating that the pro-junta channel fabricated a quote that Padoh Saw Taw Nee never made.

The findings show that the pro-junta channel fabricated the report to push a false narrative that the KNU forced civilians to pose as its fighters.

Social media users should also reach out to reliable fact-checking organizations to verify whether the information they encounter is true or false.

Readers and viewers can contact MFCN members for fact-checking results or request a fact-check through the MFCN links below.