DKBA dismisses two officers over alleged ties to resistance forces

The DKBA permanently expelled Major Saw Hto Lwi and Captain Saw Karen Lay of Battalion 915, based in Kyaukkhet Village, Myawaddy Township, Karen State, for engaging with unauthorized groups, the group’s spokesperson, Colonel Saw Pha Blae, said.

“Our troops need to follow the rules set by our organization. The DKBA stays non-partisan, so their actions cast doubt on the decisions of our elders. They’re also straying from the DKBA’s commitment to the NCA,” Colonel Saw Pha Blae told KIC.

Clashes are ongoing between the junta and Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)-led resistance forces in southern Myawaddy Township, the DKBA’s primary area of activity. The two DKBA officers dismissed for alleged links to the resistance had been based in the Hpalulay area of the township.

The current DKBA formed in 2010 from splinter factions unhappy with the decision to convert the original Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) into the junta-aligned Karen Border Guard Force (BGF). Before the coup, the DKBA had signed the NCA with the Karen National Union (KNU) leadership.

However, the coup reignited fighting between the KNU and the junta, while the DKBA chose to remain an NCA signatory. The group has recently faced controversy and criticism for openly supporting junta-organized elections and for alleged involvement in telecom scam operations.

Public allegations are growing that the DKBA dismissed the two officers for allegedly deviating from the NCA under pressure from the junta, though the DKBA claims no one influenced its decision.