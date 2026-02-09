Kawthoolei women demand greater participation and leadership rights

“We made this call because we see the many challenges women face. Women have limited opportunities to take part in leadership and decision-making across administrative, economic, and social sectors,” Naw Htoo Htoo, a human rights advocate, commented regarding the statement.

The statement also urged the implementation of peace and security measures for women in the Kawthoolei region, called on the Karen National Union (KNU) to adopt and publicize gender equality policies, and requested that the Kawthoolei charter, still being drafted by the KNU, be made available to the public with amendments implemented based on public feedback.

The statement also called for ensuring broader participation and decision-making rights for women in local natural resource management, the complete elimination of telecom scam businesses in the Kawthoolei region, and full rejection by international and regional governments of the junta’s sham election results.

The Dooplaya District-level Kawthoolei Women’s Dialogue, held on February 3–4, addressed current political developments, women’s leadership and political participation, the impact of telecom scam activities on the lives of Kawthoolei women, the importance of collaborative actions among women from diverse backgrounds, and strategies to strengthen women’s capacities.

In addition, the event discussed future programs focused on the welfare of women in the district, with the agenda collectively decided by the women representatives.

“If women can increase their participation in politics, the military, administration, and judiciary, it will help broaden their role in decision-making. I hope to see this kind of progress continue and grow in the future,” Padoh Saw Listan, chairperson of the KNU Dooplaya District told KIC.

The Kawthoolei Women’s Dialogue also explored ways to boost the participation of women representatives in various administrative and management departments and to offer strong recommendations for the KNU’s gender equality policies and governance reform strategies at the upcoming 18th KNU Congress.

“We expect women representatives’ participation to reach 30 percent at the 18th KNU Congress. That’s why we’ve identified and shared the right frameworks ahead of the Congress,” Naw Htoo Htoo said.

The Kawthoolei Women’s Dialogue was held over two days at a confidential location in Kawkareik Township, Karen State, in collaboration with the Kawthoolei Women’s Organization (KWO) and Kawthoolei Women’s Network (KWN), focusing on five key objectives.

The event was attended by members of the KNU Central Executive Committee and district-level leaders, Karen civil society organizations from various townships, local Shan and Pa-O ethnic representatives, female participants of the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM)—an anti-coup campaign where civil servants and security personnel refuse to work for the regime—totaling 112 representatives.

In May 2025, a Karen women’s conference was held at a confidential location in Hpa-An District, Karen State, where the KWN, representing diverse groups, was established, and the first Kawthoolei Women’s Dialogue took place under its leadership.