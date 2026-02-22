Junta cracks down on roadside fuel stalls in Myawaddy

The stalls, operating without a license, have been targeted by junta-affiliated officials under the pretext of fire prevention and curbing illegal fuel sales. This has led many to close for fear of arrests in Myawaddy, a town resident car workshop owner said.

“Most stalls are closed because owners received advance notice that arrests would begin on February 17. They also know that if arrested, no one will bail them out,” he told KIC.

The junta has imposed restrictions on fuel imports to Myawaddy, and many locals rely on roadside stalls that sell fuel at lower prices than junta-licensed stations.

“The fuel at these stalls is cheaper than at the big stations, and the prices at the stalls do fluctuate. Since the stations only sell at fixed prices, it’s normal for us to buy fuel from the cheaper places,” said a woman from Myawaddy Town.

A liter of petrol sells for about 4,000 MMK at roadside stalls, compared with 5,000 to 6,000 MMK at some stations.

The junta has vowed to crack down on illegal fuel sales, but in Myawaddy near the Thai border, junta troops and their ally, the Border Guard Force (BGF), primarily control illegal fuel imports.

In 2025, Thai authorities halted fuel exports to Myawaddy and other Myanmar border areas, citing efforts to crack down on telecom scam operations in Myawaddy Township. Meanwhile, the junta sharply restricted fuel transportation, forcing residents to rely heavily on fuel smuggled through illegal channels.