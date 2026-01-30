Fighting rages on in southern Myawaddy

Initial reports from KNLA resistance sources said the junta carried out airstrikes at around 9:30 a.m. on January 28, dropping four 500-pound bombs from fighter jets on resistance-held areas.

The regime troops are pushing toward Minletpan and Hpalu villages, south of Myawaddy Town, but have struggled to make progress after more than three months of sustained resistance and effective interceptions by the KNLA.

As clashes intensified on January 28, junta aircraft provided air support to ground troops, a KNLA source operating in the area told KIC.

“The junta has been on the offensive for months, and clashes have been happening every day. So far, it hasn’t even managed to capture Hpalu and Hpayarkone villages. Because its ground forces are ineffective, the junta has also launched airstrikes, and its troops near Minletpan have been shelling the area with artillery,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Residents reported that the junta has also been firing rockets at Lay Kay Kaw Town as well as Sweitawkone and Yathaytgu villages.

“The junta has been dispatching drones almost every day. Artillery rounds and rockets have been falling daily on Hpalu, Hpalulay and Minletpan villages, forcing residents to flee. On the morning of January 28, junta jet fighters also carried out airstrikes on Lay Kay Kaw and Yathaytgu,” a Minletpan villager said.

More than 5,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across Ingyinmyaing, Minletpan, Hpalu, Hpalulay, Lay Kay Kaw, Yathaytgu and Hteemeiwahkhee villages and towns in southern Myawaddy, where fighting has raged for months.

As displacement continues, the need for food and shelter is growing. Aid workers assisting displaced residents said displaced communities are in urgent need of humanitarian support.