Child killed, dozen injured in junta airstrike on Butho Township village

On the night of December 12, a junta fighter jet dropped four bombs on Mamu Village in the Buahde Village Tract, despite no active clashes in the area, said Padoh Ten Der, chair of the KNU’s Mutraw District.

“Junta aircraft often come to attack. Yesterday, an airstrike near the Thanlwin (Salween) River killed a child and injured at least 10 others,” he told KIC.

The airstrike destroyed a school and 12 houses in Mamu Village, according to the KNU.

Similarly, on November 22, two 10-year-old schoolgirls were injured when the junta launched an airstrike on Phalakho Village Tract in Luthaw Township, Mutraw District, the Central Executive Committee of the KNU announced.

On December 8 and 10, the junta conducted indiscriminate artillery shelling on villages in Bago Region’s Nyaunglebin Township, where KNU’s Brigade 3 operates, killing three civilians, including a monk.

Civilian casualties and property damage are widespread, as the junta has repeatedly carried out airstrikes, artillery shelling, and drone bombings in KNU-controlled areas, according to local sources.