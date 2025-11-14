Junta launches large-scale offensive in Launglon, clashes force locals to flee

Junta soldiers departing from Launglon Town, the township capital, attempted a full-scale advance on Nyinmaw Village, sparking clashes with local resistance groups, according to resistance sources and aid workers assisting displaced villagers.

“The fighting began when they launched a massive offensive and is still ongoing. Military tensions in the area are rising, and reports indicate that some junta troops have been killed,” said a member of the Launglon Township People’s Defence Force (PDF).

Residents of Nyinmaw Village and nearby settlements are fleeing as the junta advances, with regime soldiers now deployed and occupying positions in the village.

“The soldiers are still in the village, and it’s hard to say how many people have been displaced since locals have fled to places they consider safe. For now, shelter has been arranged for those who have reached nearby temporary refugee camps,” an aid worker told KIC.

Another junta column recently raided Chaukchaung Village in Thayetchaung Township, Tanintharyi Region, and set houses on fire.

On November 9, junta troops advancing in large numbers clashed with local resistance groups on the Myeik-Dawei Highway in Tanintharyi Region. Following the fighting, the junta set houses on fire in villages around the combat zone.