Military Junta Troops Advancing Toward Demoso Accused of Burning Civilian Homes

The arson attacks began on the 22nd of this month (July), according to a frontline news source who spoke to the Kantarawaddy Times.

“Yes, there have been houses set on fire. They (the junta troops) have reached Phayarni. And they have been burning houses in and around Noe Koe,” said the source.

Even though no clashes occurred around the Noe Koe village tract, residents say that heavy artillery shelling has been taking place regularly in the village.

According to a local man, houses have been destroyed both by direct shelling and intentional arson attacks.

“There’s been a lot of damage to homes. Some were burned intentionally by them (the junta troops), and others were destroyed by artillery fire. In areas like Noe Koe and around Noe Koe Myoung Kwa (local name), homes were deliberately torched,” he said.

Residents of the Noe Koe village tract had already fled the area in November 2024 due to previous military offensives.

Currently, junta forces are advancing toward Demoso, using heavy weapons and drones to attack. As a result, villagers from areas in Demoso Township near Mobye are once again fleeing to safer locations.