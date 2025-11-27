Pro-junta Telegram channels equate NLD with telecom scams

Han Nyein Oo channel began spreading the claims on November 21, using old photos showing former Yangon Mayor U Maung Maung Soe and former Karen State Chief Minister Nan Khin Htwe Myint with She Zhijiang, a well-known alleged criminal kingpin. The accusation was further amplified by other pro-junta channels, including Kyaw Swar and D.I Thameedaw, both of which have tens of thousands of subscribers.

Han Nyein Oo – https://archive.ph/HAdPZ

Kyaw Swar – https://archive.ph/7PbSP

D.I Thameedaw – https://archive.ph/gKaDZ

The Karen Information Center (KIC), a member of the Myanmar Fact-Checking Network (MFCN), investigated the claim, noting that it appeared to be timely propaganda amid heightened international attention on combating telecom scams.

Fact-checking

(Usage of old photos)

Pro-junta Telegram channels used four photos showing U Maung Maung Soe, who was appointed Yangon mayor in 2016 under the NLD-led civilian government but was prosecuted for corruption in 2022 after the junta’s coup, and Daw Khin Htwe Myint, who won the 2015 and 2020 elections in Karen State and served as chief minister, together with She Zhijiang, to reinforce their narrative.

Using the Reverse Image Search Tool, it was confirmed that the photo featuring Daw Khin Htwe Myint was taken in 2019, when she attended the 9th-anniversary celebration of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Shwe Kokko Town, Myawaddy Township. At the event, she received MMK 40 million from She Zhijiang and BGF leader Saw Chit Thu for the development of Karen State, according to reports by Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) and Irrawaddy.

DVB – https://tinyurl.com/zn9k9f3v

Irrawaddy – https://tinyurl.com/4b6wb2bt

Two of the three photos featuring U Maung Maung Soe were also confirmed as screenshots from a November 12 report by Irrawaddy on plans to extradite Shwe Kokko scam leader She Zhijiang to China, with the news agency’s logos clearly visible.

Irrawaddy – https://tinyurl.com/m766pxep

An examination of the captions associated with the images confirmed that they were from the 14th Global Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference, attended by U Maung Maung Soe, other Myanmar government officials, Chinese embassy representatives, and Chinese-Myanmar businesspeople.

The conference took place at the Sule Shangri-La Hotel in Yangon in September 2017, according to Chinese state-owned Xinhua News.

Xinhua – https://tinyurl.com/428nv7bp

The Shwe Kokko New City project, launched in 2017 and located north of Myawaddy Town, is a joint venture between the BGF and Yatai International Holdings Group.

As it was during the NLD government’s tenure, formal discussions were held with the Karen State Chief Minister on implementing the Shwe Kokko project, according to a report by the Institute for Strategy and Policy – Myanmar (ISP-Myanmar).

However, during an inspection, suspicious issues emerged, prompting the government to suspend the project and order an investigation into certain Myanmar military officials. The report highlighted that after the 2021 coup, the project was revived and rapidly expanded.

ISP-Myanmar – https://tinyurl.com/ms6h9f7d

U Zaw Htay, who served as presidential spokesman during the NLD administration, said at a press conference that the NLD had once instructed the Myanmar military to take action against the BGF in accordance with military regulations regarding the Shwe Kokko issue. In addition, Mizzima reported that NLD government officials had conducted field inspections at the Shwe Kokko project site since 2019.

Mizzima – https://tinyurl.com/bsrvuvny

RFA -https://tinyurl.com/3wrh24t7

VOA – https://tinyurl.com/4xyn4rxm

KIC – https://tinyurl.com/2s3mu7hd

The Tanintharyi Times- https://tinyurl.com/d7875the

Myanmar Now- https://tinyurl.com/yvr887w6

Furthermore, Justice for Myanmar has published a series of reports since 2024, cited by reputable media outlets, suggesting that the BGF’s telecom scam operations may be linked to the junta’s behind-the-scenes directives and interests.

The BGF was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on September 8 for its alleged involvement in telecom scam operations.

KIC – https://tinyurl.com/44bjazb8

Conclusion

This reveals that, at a time when telecom scams along the Thai–Myanmar border were attracting significant attention, pro-junta Telegram channels are circulating unrelated old photos to falsely accuse that the NLD permitted these criminal activities to start.

Social media users should also reach out to reliable fact-checking organizations to verify whether the information they encounter is true or false.

Readers and viewers can contact MFCN members for fact-checking results or request a fact-check through the MFCN links below.

Website – https://myanmarfactcheckingnetwork.org/

Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/myanmarfactcheckingnetwork