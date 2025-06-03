Articles

Four Students Injured in Airstrike on Kawkareik Township

Four young teenage students were injured in a junta airstrike that hit a school and a monastery in Kwileisu Village in Karen State’s Kawkareik Township at about 7:00 pm on 28 May.

Karen News Send an email 1 day ago
45 Less than a minute

The junta aircraft dropped two bombs, one onto a football field next to the Kwileisu Village School student dormitory and one on the village monastery compound.

Later that evening, a village resident said to KIC: “The aircraft made two bombing runs and dropped two bombs. One of them was a cluster type with many small explosives inside, though I can’t say the exact name. It’s still dark, so it’s hard to fully assess the damage. Four young teenagers were injured—one kid was hit by shrapnel in the thigh and is in serious condition, but the others are not critical. All of them live in the dormitory. The seriously injured child has already been sent to Thailand for medical treatment by villagers.”

Kwileisu Village is held by the Karen National Union (KNU) and the bombed school is managed by the KNU’s Karen Education and Culture Department (KEDC). Though the new academic year had yet to begin and the school was not yet officially open, half a dozen students were already living in the dormitory, according to the aforementioned villager.

After the airstrike the village’s inhabitants were too scared to stay and they all fled the village.

In the last few days the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO), the armed wings of the KNU, have been gradually capturing junta military outposts along the Thailand-Myanmar border in the Thaybawboe area, about three miles north of Kwileisu Village.

Post Views: 43
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of Junta Arrests and Kills Residents Returning to Kyondoe Town

Junta Arrests and Kills Residents Returning to Kyondoe Town

1 hour ago
Photo of Junta Airstrike on Wedding Kills 10

Junta Airstrike on Wedding Kills 10

1 week ago
Photo of Kyaikto Township IDPS Need Food

Kyaikto Township IDPS Need Food

1 week ago
Photo of Junta Orders Schools to Re-Open in Kyondoe Township, Karen State

Junta Orders Schools to Re-Open in Kyondoe Township, Karen State

2 weeks ago
Back to top button
Close