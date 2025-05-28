Junta Airstrike on Wedding Kills 10

At around 9:00 am on 25 May, a junta aircraft dropped the bomb on a house where the wedding ceremony was taking place in the Karen National Union (KNU) administered Kyungyi Village. The dead included the bride and two children aged four and six. Some of the 20 people injured in the attack are in a serious condition.

A resident of Kyungyi Village said to KIC: “The bride died on the spot. The death toll has now risen to 10. Many people were injured, though the exact number isn’t clear yet, at least 20 were wounded. The bomb completely destroyed two houses, and several other buildings were damaged by shrapnel. Among those killed and injured, about four people lost limbs. All the victims were villagers from Kyungyi.”

At the time of the airstrike there had been no fighting in the area, according to local sources who spoke to KIC. Kyungyi Village is in an area mainly controlled by KNU Brigade 3.

Previously on 23 May in Matawkone Village, also in Kyaukkyi Township, junta artillery fire killed two people, one of whom was a displaced woman.