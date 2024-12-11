NMSP and DKBA Reach Checkpoint Agreement

There has been tension between the DKBA and the NMSP on the Payathonzu to Palai Japan Road since late November. But, in the first week of December, leaders from both sides met and agreed to stop moving their checkpoints further forward down the road towards each other.

The NMSP also agreed to notify the DKBA in advance of when it will enter Payathonzu Town, according to Colonel Saw A One, the Tactical Commander of the DKBA’s Military Administration No. 2.

He said to KIC: “Under the agreement, our checkpoints will no longer advance further and will withdraw to their original locations. Meanwhile, NMSP troops must notify us in advance if they need to pass through Payathonzu. They will only be allowed to enter the town in civilian clothes, with their weapons concealed from the public. We have agreed to these terms.”

Tensions arose between the NMSP and the DKBA when the NMSP allowed other armed groups to open offices on the Payathonzu to Palai Japan Road without DKBA permission. Following this month’s negotiations between the two groups, it was agreed that these offices would close and the armed group’s soldiers manning the offices will inform the DKBA when they are leaving. according to Colonel Saw A One.

At December’s negotiations the DKBA delegation was led by Colonel Saw A One and the NMSP delegation was led by the NMSP Central Committee member Nai Aung Ma Ngay and a township official.

After the collapse of the junta’s administrative mechanism in Payathonzu Town, the Karen National Union (KNU) set up an interim administration for the town, whilst the DKBA took responsibility for the town’s security.

Rules are being implemented in Payathonzu Town that require all armed groups coming to Payathonzu Town or passing through to report to the DKBA liaison office. In addition all members of armed groups, including members of the DKBA, unless they are on duty, are forbidden from carrying weapons or wearing uniforms in the town.

Both the DKBA and the NMSP signed the 2015 Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement with the Myanmar Army in 2015. Since the coup the DKBA has used armed resistance against the junta but the NMSP has refused to take up arms against the junta. In response to the lack of resistance from the NMSP some party members broke away from the NMSP in December 2023 to form the New Mon State party Anti-Dictatorship (NMSP-AD) which pledged to take up arms against the junta.