Rooted in Strength, Rising Together: Celebrating 40 Years of the Karen Women’s Organization

The KWO has evolved into a powerful force for change, with its membership now exceeding 70,000 women. In 2023 alone, more than 140,582 women, men, and children were counted as direct beneficiaries of their programs. Operating across seven Karen National Union (KNU) Districts inside Burma and seven refugee camps along the Thai-Burma border, the organization has built an impressive infrastructure of support and advocacy. KWO’s impact stems from its comprehensive approach, organized into four main programs: Education, Health, Organizing and Information-Sharing, and Social Welfare. Through these initiatives, KWO has not only provided essential services but has also strengthened the legitimacy of the KNU while gradually enhancing the position of women within Karen society.

For younger Karen women who have resettled as refugees around the world, the KWO’s anniversary represents both a connection to their heritage and a call to action. These women occupy a unique position—balancing traditional Karen values while navigating life in new societies across Australia, North America, Europe, and beyond. This duality offers a valuable perspective. While distance may separate them from their homeland, their global experiences, education, and technological skills represent vital resources for the Karen community, especially as the KNU approaches its 2025 transition to governance.

The coming year marks a pivotal moment for the Karen people as the KNU moves toward formal governance structures. This transition presents both challenges and opportunities for women’s representation in decision-making processes. Despite KWO’s accomplishments, interviews with 22 KWO members, three male KNU representatives, and two women KNU representatives reveal that unequal gender norms within the KNU and Karen society continue to create persistent challenges for women’s full participation in community governance. This is where the younger generation’s voice becomes essential. Those who have experienced different governance models and gender dynamics in their resettlement countries can offer fresh perspectives on balancing traditional values with progressive approaches to leadership and decision-making.

The path forward for Karen women worldwide requires striking a balance between honoring cultural heritage while evolving beyond limiting traditions. This means maintaining homeland connections while building new lives abroad, offering their unique global perspectives to KWO and KNU initiatives, mentoring younger generations through complex cultural identities, using technology to stay engaged with community developments, and advocating for women’s representation at all levels of governance. As the KNU approaches its 2025 governance transition, these contributions from resettled Karen women will be essential in shaping an inclusive future that values women’s voices equally in all decision-making processes.

The essence of Karen womanhood has never been solely about geography, but about values, resilience, and commitment to community. Whether residing in refugee camps, Karen State, or countries of resettlement, Karen women remain united by a shared heritage and vision for the future.

As the KWO commemorates four decades of formal organizing, its legacy demonstrates that when Karen women join together, extraordinary transformation follows. The organization’s 40th anniversary isn’t just a celebration of past achievements but a rallying point for the next generation to carry forward a vision of Karen society where women’s voices are equally valued in every decision, from household to governance.

For young Karen women around the world, the message is clear: your roots provide strength, your global perspective offers wisdom, and your engagement remains essential to the future of the Karen people. Rise with us!!

Myra Dahgaypaw, a former internally displaced person, refugee and human rights advocate from eastern Burma, Karen state. She is a board member and advocacy lead at the U.S. Campaign for Burma.