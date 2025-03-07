The burnings happened during ongoing fighting in Kawkareik Township. The junta started attacking the villages after Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)-led resistance forces encircled and launched an attack on junta troops stationed at the Shwe Kyet Min monastery compound near Tatanku Village on the outskirts of Kawkareik Town, also on 3 March.

A resistance source said to KIC: “An estimated 30 to 40 houses have been set on fire in Kawtnwe Village, and almost the entire village has been destroyed as junta troops burn houses every day. A villager from Tatanku informed me that 38 houses have been burned in his village. In Sinkone and Yankoke villages, rubber plantations have been set ablaze, leaving only charred land behind. Houses in these villages have also been torched. In total, around 100 houses have been burned across the four villages. We’re still surrounding and attacking Shwe Kyet Min.”

A resident of Kyondoe Town in Kawkareik Township reported that since the beginning of March the junta has been increasing its defences in villages along the Kawkareik to Kyondoe Road and has deployed reinforcements to battalions in the area between the Gyaing River Bridge and Kawkareik Town.

He said: “Light Infantry Battalions [LIBs] 545 and 546 based in Kyondoe Town are increasing patrols in nearby villages, including Koetaing, Khunhnittaing, Ngartaing, and Chaunghpyar. Junta troops near the Gyaing River Bridge are carrying out artillery shelling, while LIB 545’s base is also launching bombardments. Meanwhile, junta drones are conducting reconnaissance flights. It appears the junta is strengthening its defences to avoid being cut off between Kawkareik and Kyondoe. Additionally, more junta troops have been deployed in village monasteries along the road.”

Around 100 newly conscripted soldiers forcibly drafted by the junta have surrendered to resistance forces or defected during fighting in Kawkareik Township About 100 Houses Burned Down in Kawkareik Township

4 March 2025 – Karen Information Centre (KIC)

Recent attacks by junta soldiers, drones and artillery had burned down around 100 houses in four Kawkareik Township villages in Karen State, as of 3 March 2025.

The burnings happened during ongoing fighting in Kawkareik Township. The junta started attacking the villages after Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)-led resistance forces encircled and launched an attack on junta troops stationed at the Shwe Kyet Min monastery compound near Tatanku Village on the outskirts of Kawkareik Town, also on 3 March.

A resistance source said to KIC: “An estimated 30 to 40 houses have been set on fire in Kawtnwe Village, and almost the entire village has been destroyed as junta troops burn houses every day. A villager from Tatanku informed me that 38 houses have been burned in his village. In Sinkone and Yankoke villages, rubber plantations have been set ablaze, leaving only charred land behind. Houses in these villages have also been torched. In total, around 100 houses have been burned across the four villages. We’re still surrounding and attacking Shwe Kyet Min.”

A resident of Kyondoe Town in Kawkareik Township reported that since the beginning of March the junta has been increasing its defences in villages along the Kawkareik to Kyondoe Road and has deployed reinforcements to battalions in the area between the Gyaing River Bridge and Kawkareik Town.

He said: “Light Infantry Battalions [LIBs] 545 and 546 based in Kyondoe Town are increasing patrols in nearby villages, including Koetaing, Khunhnittaing, Ngartaing, and Chaunghpyar. Junta troops near the Gyaing River Bridge are carrying out artillery shelling, while LIB 545’s base is also launching bombardments. Meanwhile, junta drones are conducting reconnaissance flights. It appears the junta is strengthening its defences to avoid being cut off between Kawkareik and Kyondoe. Additionally, more junta troops have been deployed in village monasteries along the road.”

Around 100 newly conscripted soldiers forcibly drafted by the junta have surrendered to resistance forces or defected during fighting in Kawkareik Township since 11 April 2024 when resistance forces briefly took control of Myawaddy Town following a major offensive.