Three Family Members Murdered in Three Pagodas Pass Town

Kawkareik District roughly corresponds to the Karen National Union (KNU) district of Dooplaya which is mainly controlled by KNU Brigade 6.

The victims were identified as: U Rakhine, aged 69, who was retired but used to work at the electricity department; his daughter, Daw Theint Theint Thu, aged 36, a former government employee; and her nephew, Maung Sai Wunna Tun, aged 6.

Their bodies were discovered dumped on the roadside between Payathonzu Town and nearby Mae Kasa Village, on 20 November.

Locals reported that the three were abducted from their homes by unknown assailants on the night of 19 November.

Officials from the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), which is responsible for the town’s security, said that investigations into the murders were still ongoing.

Colonel Saw A One, the DKBA Military Administration No. 2 tactical Commander said: “The deceased were residents of Ward No. 2. We are still investigating the murders to uncover the truth and will provide more details as they become available.”

Payathonzu is a town on the border with Thailand. It is home to many ethnic Chinese, as well as migrants from other faraway areas in Myanmar. Various armed groups also have a significant presence in the area, according to locals.