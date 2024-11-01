EU Sanctions Three Karen BGF Leaders

The EU said it was sanctioning the BGF leaders and CLM for their involvement in and financial gains from the activities of scam compounds in Myawaddy Township along Thailand-Myanmar border, particularly in Shwe Kokko, a hub for transnational crime—including online fraud, drug and human trafficking—and widespread human rights violations, such as forced labor and torture.

The EU also said that CLM is closely associated with the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar Army, which now rules the country following the coup), with whom it collaborates, for example by informing the Tatmadaw about opponents of the government and by forcefully recruiting soldiers.

Major Saw Tin Win, the tactical commander of BGF Military Region 2 and one of the sanctioned, claimed that the EU’s sanctions will not significantly impact them, adding that, as he and other BGF leaders are living in Myanmar, no external action can be enforced against them.

He said to KIC: “Will they come into our territory and take action against us? What we are holding are not slingshots. Those who are plotting against us, the Karen people, have pushed major countries to take such actions. In fact, there are many casinos and online gambling operations in other countries, right? That should never be a major issue. For instance, in the United States, there are even entire cities centred around casino businesses. How can they take action against us when our businesses are operating in our territory? We’re not running our businesses in their countries.”

Though Major Saw Tin Win’s response primarily focused on casinos, the EU’s statement announcing the sanctions did not mention the casinos operated by the BGF. Instead it said that the sanctions were for running scam compounds.

It said: “The compounds are regional hubs for transnational crime, including online fraud, drugs and human trafficking. The scam compounds are experiencing massive human rights violations, including forced labour and torture, thus threatening the peace, security and stability in Myanmar/Burma.”

Major Saw Tin Win’s only response to the EU’s accusations was to claim that the BGF actively participates in anti-trafficking initiatives and, whenever human trafficking cases were identified in BGF-controlled areas, it apprehended the perpetrators and facilitated the repatriation of victims to their home countries.

With these newly announced sanctions the EU now has sanctions against 106 individuals and 22 entities related to Myanmar. As a result, they are subject to asset freezes and the individuals named are subject to travel bans.