PDFs Capture Junta Base in Theinnaw Village, Tanintharyi Township

The 150 junta troops manning the base abandoned it and fled on 25 September, according to Comrade Myo Gyi from Myeik District PDF Column 2.

He said to the Karen Information Center(KIC): “Our allied forces frequently attacked that base. We often conduct attacks using drones, light weapons, and heavy artillery. Since the base is far from the Union highway, it’s difficult for the junta to reinforce it. Given the current situation, it is anticipated that the retreating junta troops will attempt to join other junta forces positioned on the Union Highway.”

He added that after the junta troops left the PDF fighters successfully captured the base and seized a few weapons left behind by the retreating junta troops.

The approximately 150 soldiers who fled he Theinnaw base are now engaged in ongoing fighting with the PDF near Bankroop Village, also in Tanintharyi Township. As a result, the NUG’s Tanintharyi Regional Military Command has advised residents in Myeik District to follow safety guidelines.

Myeik District’s PDF Columns 1 and 2 first launched their offensive against the Theinnaw junta base in late April 2024, under the command of the National Unity Government’s (NUG) Ministry of Defence.

The Theinnaw Village military base was first established in 1980 and has since played a pivotal role in overseeing and supplying other junta bases, including the Warnwe, Laykay, and Point 3000 bases in the strategically important border area with Thailand.