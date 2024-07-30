Thai Authorities Request Reverification of Refugee Populations in Border Camps

Since the coup, new arrivals have been documented alongside existing refugees, receiving the same food aid and other forms of assistance. However, Thai authorities now seek to reassess the number of post-coup arrivals to address concerns that individuals with criminal backgrounds may be among the refugees.

Saw Pwel Say, secretary of the KRC, explained the situation: “Thai authorities have requested us to carefully reverify the list of new arrivals in every border refugee camp due to concerns that criminals and outlaws might blend in with the new arrivals. It is not yet clear how to proceed if individuals who are not on the list are found during the reverification.”

The reverification process will commence at Noh Poe Refugee Camp. Thai authorities have requested the KRC to deny residency to individuals not included on the verified list.

“We have received a notification that officials will visit our camp early next month. Thai authorities explained in detail that there are rules and laws regarding the reception of refugees and that they are responsible for ensuring these regulations are followed. They informed us that they have no right to accept new refugees who are not on the list. However, forcing people who are not on the list to return home is not appropriate in the current situation, as some are facing floods in their homes. We want to continue helping these refugees, but with the Thai side’s refusal, we are uncertain how to proceed,” said Saw Kyaw Waw, in charge of Noh Poe Refugee Camp.

According to Thai policies, individuals who enter and reside in refugee camps without permission face severe penalties, including up to five years in prison and fines up to THB 50000. Those who allow unauthorized refugees to stay may be sentenced to ten years in prison and fined up to THB 100000.

As an exception, students among the new refugees who arrived after the coup and are still studying will not be forcibly sent back. They will be allowed to continue living and studying in the relevant camp.

Border camp officials plan to relocate those who are not on the list and cannot return home immediately to the Baw Naw Hta internally displaced people (IDP) camp near Paingkalan Village if they wish.

In the Tham Hin Refugee Camp, located in the Myeik-Dawei District where the 4th Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU) is active, Thai authorities have similarly requested not to accept individuals not on the camp’s resident list. Plans have been made to relocate these individuals to the Baw Yar Hka area. Due to security concerns in that region, a contingency plan has been implemented, providing temporary accommodation on the Myanmar side, near Tham Hin.

Following the signing of the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) during the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, a significant number of refugees along the Thailand-Myanmar border voluntarily repatriated. However, the conflicts that erupted after the 2021 coup have driven many of these refugees back to the border camps.