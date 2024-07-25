KNU Views Coup Leader’s Seizure of Interim Presidential Role as a Bid for International Legitimacy

This assertion follows the junta’s announcement that Min Aung Hlaing has assumed the responsibilities of interim president U Myint Swe, who has been incapacitated due to health issues, effective July 22.

Padoh Saw Kale Say remarked, “Min Aung Hlaing’s decision to grab the position of interim president appears to be an initial step towards seeking international legitimacy. The junta seems to be preparing to hold an election to legitimize its unlawfully seized power. It appears that the coup leader intends to present the upcoming election as being conducted under his authority as the interim president.”

The Myanmar military, under the leadership of Min Aung Hlaing, executed a coup in February 2021, citing alleged vote fraud in the 2020 elections.

Since then, the junta’s state of emergency has been repeatedly extended in six-month intervals, with ongoing plans to conduct an election, inaccurately citing that this procedure is in accordance with the 2008 constitution.

Padoh Saw Kale Say has criticized the junta’s actions, asserting that they are unconstitutional. He described Min Aung Hlaing’s assumption of the interim presidential role as illegal.

“We anticipated such maneuvers. Any transfer of power or extension of the emergency rule is invalid. Even the 2008 constitution, which the junta clings to, does not authorize these actions. Their activities are entirely unlawful,” he said.

The current six-month emergency period, which the junta has extended for the fifth time, is set to expire at the end of this month. Min Aung Hlaing’s assumption of the interim presidential role comes just days before the current emergency period concludes.

Critics argue that the junta’s insistence on holding elections despite the ongoing conflicts and instability in the country reflects their determination to retain power.

The National Unity Government (NUG), a rival entity to the junta and acting as a parallel government, has also condemned Min Aung Hlaing’s new role. The NUG accuses the coup leader of using the military to consolidate personal power and has urged military personnel who value their integrity to make the right decisions.