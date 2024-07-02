Junta Troops Retreat to Kawkareiek as Operation Aung Zay Ya Stalls

The retreating Junta troops evicted the monks and novices from the monastery, turning it into a rear base and stationing themselves there, a Kawkareik resident reported.

“Wounded soldiers were placed in the dormitories of the monastery and treated. Later, they were taken to Taungkalay Military Hospital. Unable to advance further from KNU’s agriculture and livestock camp, it is likely they retreated to Tatangku. Now, villagers around the monastery are fleeing”, he told KIC.

The Junta launched Operation Aung Zay Ya in April with the goal of recapturing the Asia Road section in Myawaddy township, including the bases of the Thinganyinaung Tactical Operations Command, and the 355th, 356th, 357th Light Infantry Battalions, as well as the 275th Infantry Battalion. It has been around three months since the operation commenced, but the Junta columns participating in Operation Aung Zay Ya have been at a standstill, unable to advance beyond the section of Asia Road in Kawkareik township.

Junta troops faced heavy casualties as the resistance coalition, led by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People’s Defense Force (PDF), had prepared strong defenses along the route of the Junta columns. Defected former Junta troops also revealed that the malaria stress on the Junta soldiers has increased during the current rainy season.

“Junta columns could not advance from the agriculture and livestock camp, waterfall range, and pagoda hill areas, causing the entire offensive to stall. Meanwhile, the other Junta columns that had marched from the Dawna Mountain range along the old route were lingering near Kaunghum village and had not yet entered the village. During the rainy season in the mountainous areas, malaria is very severe.

KNDF and PDF ambushes and shelling have resulted in hundreds of casualties among the Junta troops. The regiments and divisions included in the columns are mixed, so I cannot provide details on the casualty situation”, a former regime soldier deployed for the Operation Aung Zay Ya but surrendered to KNLA said.

Upon thoroughly examining the current status of Operation Aung Zay Ya, it is evident that despite continuous bombardments from the Kawkareik-based 97th Infantry Battalion and the Hlaingwa Artillery Battalion on KNLA-led coalition’s positions, the Junta’s ground forces have been unable to advance. Instead, they retreated to Kawkareik.

After being evicted by Junta troops occupying Shwe Kyat Min Monastery, the resident monks and novices have temporarily relocated to the monasteries in Laungkaing, Hparkya, and Daugpalan villages in the Taungkyarinn area, according to local sources.