War-Displaced Population in Tanintharyi Region Soars to Nearly 60,000

In May, the military conflict escalated as resistance forces intensified efforts to seize the Junta’s bases and military installations in Tanintharyi, resulting in the number of war-displaced people in the region rising..

“Last month, resistance forces seized three Junta bases. Following clashes in Thayetchaung and Bokepyin, Junta troops moved into nearby villages in their bid to reclaim lost camps, leading to a rise in displaced populations”, an aid worker helping the war refugees said.

Before May, Tanintharyi Region housed nearly 54000 war-displaced individuals, but the current count has surged to 58300, with a significant influx of locals from Ashaytaw, Thayetchaung, and Taungpyauk areas.

War-displaced people also urgently require aid due to Junta’s severe restrictions on transporting essential supplies such as rice, food, and medicine to Tanintharyi and Palaw townships.

In May, Tanintharyi Region saw Thayetchaung township bear the brunt of Junta violence, with airstrikes and village massacres leading to over 20 reported civilian deaths, including three teenagers.

In May, local resistance forces achieved significant victories by capturing the heavily fortified Pedet base, the Pyu-Saw-Htee militia camp in Kyaukse village, and the Junta’s strategically positioned No. 1020 hilltop military encampments between Tanintharyi and Bokepyin towns.