Hpa-An Flooding Displaces 30,000

The river water has flooded about nine central wards of Hpa-An City and about 20 nearby villages in Hpa-An Township leading to evacuations, according to local relief groups.

Local aid groups and relevant departments of the junta administration have helped around 30,000 flood affected residents by establishing 22 temporary camps where people displaced by flooding can shelter, according to reports from sources close to the junta. There are 15 in Hpa-An City and a further seven in nearby villages. All are in areas not affected by flooding, well away from the Than Lwin River.

A relief worker from Hpa-An City said: “Today [28 July 2025], the rainfall has clearly decreased.

Flooding still affects the roads, central wards of Hpa-An, and the traditional medicine hospital. In fact, all nine central wards are underwater. In Hpa-An City, only the higher areas like Pyihtaungsu Kone and Yone Kone remain unflooded. Over 20 relief camps have been set up across the city and in nearby villages. Including camps in villages like Zar Ta Pyin, Kawtkyaik, Naunglon, Mizan, and Thaiktaw on the city’s outskirts. About 30,000 people are currently taking shelter.”

As of noon on 28 July, in Hpa-An City, the level of the Than Lwin River had surpassed the danger level of 750cm and was at 911cm. The junta’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology was warning that the river was expected to rise to 926 cm within the next two days.

A woman who lives in Hpa-An City and was displaced by the flooding said: “The floods right now aren’t as bad as last year, at least not yet. The people affected are staying in temporary camps set up at places like Shwe Yin Mhyaw Pagoda, the city stadium, and Basic Education High School 2. Donors are coming to help, and flood victims are also bringing their own food. I think we’ll probably need to stay in the camps for about a week.”

In Karen State it is not just the Than Lwin River that has flooded. The Gyaing, Haungthayaw, Thaungyin (Moei), Ataran, and Hlaingbwe rivers are also in flood as heavy rain has caused runoff from the mountains which is swelling streams and tributaries that feed those rivers.

Flooding is not just affecting Hpa-An City and the surrounding areas. There is also flooding in the Karen State towns of Kamarmaung Town in Hpapun Township, Kawkareik and Kyondoe towns in Kawkareik Township, Hlaingbwe Town in Hlaingbwe Township, and some villages in Kyainseikgyi Township in Karen State.