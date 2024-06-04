KNLA-Led Forces Lay Siege to Junta’s Remaining Bases in Hpapun

The KNLA has successfully captured about 20 Junta camps of different sizes in Hpapun, and defeated two downtown-deployed battalions, gaining control of the town. Its offensive continues in seizing the tactical command bases of the 340th and 341st Light Infantry Battalions, along with other strategically located hill-based outposts crucial for Junta dominance in the region.

“In Hpapun, there are still about 10 Junta bases and outposts that we have not captured yet. The Junta is launching airstrikes around the town in order to hang onto these bases. Our strategy is to surround their bases, disrupt supply lines, and logistic routes. Despite their efforts to retake lost territories, our blockade is making it hard for Junta troops to make any progress”, Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kler Doh, spokesperson for KNU 5th Brigade said.

According to KNU’s Mutraw Newsletter on May 16, there were a total of 46 clashes and skirmishes within the 5th Brigade’s territory from May 1 to 15, resulting in the death of 17 Junta troops and 7 wounded.

KNLA is leading the current operation aimed at seizing the Junta’s bases in Hpapun, with support from the People’s Defense Force (PDF), Force for Federal Democracy (FFD), and Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA).

During the clashes in Hpapun, nearly 3,000 civilians found themselves trapped, while residents from four surrounding village tracts evacuated, due to frequent sightings of Junta aircraft. The total number of affected individuals, including both trapped civilians and those who fled, has now reached approximately 160,000, according to the Mutraw Newsletter.

There are over 10 Junta bases spanning between Kamarmaung and Hpapun, with some entrenched for years. These military installations have long oppressed local communities, prompting protests against their presence since before the 2021 military coup.