Intense Battle with Junta over control of the Ye-Dawei Road

The commander of the Dawna Column Saw Dah Ko, informed the KIC that, “The Junta’s attempted offensive to retake the Union Road section section had resulted in fierce clashes, but we are determined to hold onto that area, hence the ongoing fighting.”

Certain local ethnic armed organizations (EAOs/ militias )allied with the Junta, are offering support to the advancing Junta column, locals reported. The Dawna column also stated it received reports indicating that certain militias/EAOs aligned with the Junta, were divulging the positions of resistance troops to the enemy, and it is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Junta column advancing along Ye-Dawei Road indiscriminately shelled nearby villages and communities, resulting in numerous residents fleeing and civilian casualties.

As military tensions escalated between Junta troops and the resistance forces controlling the road section, the Dawna column has advised the public on June 9 to refrain from using the Ye-Dawei Road unless absolutely necessary due to the heightened risks.