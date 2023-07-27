Military Council Arrests Civilians, Demands Rice as Ransom for Release in Kale-Tagundaing

The majority of those abducted by the Military Council were local farmers and ranchers from the Kale-Tagundaing village tract.

“The Military Council troops hide near the village and arrest villagers, especially orchard workers and farmers, demanding rice as ransom. Sometimes, they capture couples, forcing husbands to bring rice for their wives’ release. Many civilians remain captive”, a villager escaped from the soldiers’ grasp told KIC.

According to residents, the Military Council troops have detained the civilians they arrested in the Taungnyo foothill west of Nowday village, which is part of Kale-Tagundaing, and are demanding rice as ransoms.

On July 14th, the Military Council troops engaged in a fierce battle with the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) while advancing towards the Nan Mya Sein area near Kale, Pulein, and Tagundaing villages.

In that battle, the Military Council opened fire on and stopped a vehicle carrying 19 civilians without any apparent reason, leading to the death of two male passengers and the arrest of multiple civilians, including four women.

Unfortunately, most of those arrested remain in custody to this day, as reported by some individuals who were later released but were compelled to work as porters for the Military Council.

The Military Council is resorting to using captured civilians as human shields while conducting operations in the vicinity of villages around Taungnyo.

Due to the brutal aggression of the Military Council troops, people employed in orchards, farmlands, and ranches around the Taungnyo foothills have been compelled to flee their workplaces for their safety.