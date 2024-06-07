Five Junta Camps from KNU 5th Brigade Territory Withdrawn in One Month

The Mutraw newsletter disclosed that Junta troops stationed at Kyaukhnyat-Walu, Tarbukyo, and Panghaik-Kahikyo camps, home to the 434th Light Infantry Battalion, along with the Laetoe camp of the 19th Light Infantry Battalion and the Nattaung-Mawphokyo camp of the 341st Light Infantry Battalion, have been withdrawn. These troops have regrouped at the Khawpote base.

Throughout May, Mutraw District witnessed a total of 107 clashes and skirmishes of varying scales, resulting in approximately 60 casualties among Junta troops. Conversely, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied resistance forces sustained minor injuries.

According to the Mutraw newsletter, the Junta conducted airstrikes, dropping a total of twelve 500-pound bombs during the month, resulting in injuries to 8 innocent civilians.

In May, the Junta’s drone bombings significantly escalated, with approximately 1,000 bombs of various sizes dropped within a month. This onslaught caused damage to 16 houses, barns, and orchards, and resulted in the loss of livestock.

To gain complete control over Mutraw (Hpapun), KNLA and allied forces intensified their offensive against Junta outposts and bases in the region. This prompted Junta troops to abandon small auxiliary encampments and outposts, consolidating instead at heavily fortified major bases.