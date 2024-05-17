NUG women minister congratulate KIC Editor-in-chief on the Award

16 May, 2024.

The WIN Editorial Leadership Award is a career achievement award that recognizes an exemplary contribution of an Editor to her newsroom – and under her leadership the contribution of her newspaper – to society.

Naw Susanna said, “The women of Myanmar have been able to break through during very difficult times and make their country proud. Especially in the male-dominated media field, I am happy and proud that a woman has won this media award for following the best of media ethics and showing what the public should know.”

Nan Paw Gay said NUG Women’s Minister sent this message directly to her. KIC had responded on our online page to express their gratitude.

Nan Paw Gay, born in 1971, in Hpa-an, Karen State, Burma, has dedicated almost 24 years to media work. After completing her education in Hpa-an and earning a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Mawlamyine University, she joined the Karen Information Center (KIC) in April 2000.

Simultaneously, she became a member of the Karen Women Organization (KWO), serving on its central executive committee since 2000.

Initially focused on central audit duties for eight years, Nan Paw Gay later transitioned to the central standing committee of KWO, where she has served for over two decades.



In 2008, she assumed roles as Director and Editor-in-chief of Multimedia Production at KIC, overseeing content creation in Karen, Burmese, and English. Her aim was to establish KIC as an independent media outlet serving Karen communities globally.

“The important thing is that we journalists must understand our readers and our society well. That way, we will be able to present and produce news to improve that society with valid information.” said by Nan Paw Gay.

During Myanmar’s political transition, Nan Paw Gay has also worked on enhancing KIC’s brand and ensuring its sustainability through strategic marketing.

Beyond KIC, she has played a crucial role in fostering collaboration among ethnic media outlets as a member of Burma News International (BNI). Currently, as Chairperson of BNI’s Policy Affairs Committee, she played a key role in forming the Independent Press Council Myanmar (IPCM) post-coup.

Elected as IPCM Chairperson in December 2023, she now leads efforts to uphold press freedom and journalistic standards during this critical period in Myanmar’s history.

The WIN Editorial Leadership Award is awarded to three outstanding women editors, representing Africa, the Arab Region and Southeast Asia, who are first among their peers in inspiring and paving the way forward for the next generation of leaders.