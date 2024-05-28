Mon IDPs Afraid To Return Home After Junta Killings

Since clashes broke out around the village in November last year, Junta troops have been stationed at the Chaunghnitkhwa Police Station and in houses and shops in the village.

Due to this situation, the villagers were forced to flee. After seven months, some risked returning to their homes, but Junta soldiers still stationed in the village killed some and drove the rest away .According to war-displaced villagers, about 10 people had been killed trying to return home.

“Everyone who returned was barred from entering the village by the soldiers. The Junta troops threatened to kill anyone who came back and actually killed around 10 people.

Since no one has dared to investigate, it is unclear how these people were killed. The soldiers are stationed not only at the police station but also in houses along the village’s main road. They have used up all the goods in the village shops”, a local woman closest to the war-displaced villagers said.

Due to the deployment of Junta troops in Chaunghnitkhwa village, residents of nearby villages also feel insecure, and are sleeping in places they believe to be safer rather than in their own homes.

Some Chaunghnitkhwa villagers fleeing the war have ventured across the border into Thailand, risking the journey for better conditions.Those who remain in Myanmar face difficulties with livelihood and accommodation.

Mi Su Ta Jo, head of the Humanitarian and Relief Department of the Mon State Federal Council (MSFC), states that the occupation of public homes, the barring and killing of those attempting to return home, and the illicit use of public property for personal gain all constitute human rights violations by Junta troops.

“Junta troops are mainly based at the police station, but they’ve also seized nearby homes, looted shops, and even killed people trying to return home. These actions unmistakably violate human rights”, she said.

Despite the approximately 2,000 war-displaced Chaunghnitkhwa villagers, the MSFC can currently only offer assistance to a few hundred of them.

Towards the end of last year, Junta troops incurred losses in fierce clashes with resistance forces near Chaunghnitkhwa village and a nearby bridge. Following this, they took control of the village, evicting its residents, and launched shelling on the surrounding areas, while also setting fire to village houses