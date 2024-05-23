BGF Requests Telecom Scammers to Leave But More Chinese Arrive At Mae Sot Airport Heading to Shwe Kokko

BNI has already reported that BGF has issued a warning to all foreigners engaged in telecom scamming businesses along the Thailand-Myanmar border, encompassing Shwe Kokko, to leave between May 1 and October 31.

However, a witness proficient in Chinese language overheard conversations among Chinese nationals arriving at Mae Sot airport discussing their intent to proceed to Shwe Kokko, as reported to KIC.

“At the airport, I noticed many Chinese travelers, with some flights predominantly occupied by them. I heard some Chinese groups discussing plans to go to Shwe Kokko. Myanmar drivers were seen receiving and transporting them from the airport”, he said.

Another eyewitness reported that the Chinese arrived from Bangkok to Mae Sot airport, where vehicles were already waiting to transport them across the border to the Myanmar side.

Despite BGF erecting billboards and issuing notices to caution foreign operators of scamming businesses known as “Zhapian” to vacate the area, but the reality in Shwe Kokko, Min Lat Pan, Ingyin Myaing, and Myawaddy reveals an expansion of these operations to new locations, alongside the recruitment of additional employees.

The BGF, which currently controls Myawaddy as a proxy for the Junta, provides a huge security operation guarding the Shwe Kokko complex. It has deployed around 1,000 troops in the region, and is conducting day and night patrols along with strict inspections, according to locals.

Major Saw Tin Win, the tactical commander for BGF’s military region No. 2, explained that their measure was issued in response to the expansion of Zhapian businesses along the border, including Shwe Kokko.

The BGF officer claimed “These measures were implemented in response criticism.

Since issuing our warning, an average of 20 foreigners are leaving each day. However, some still enter through illegal channels, and we will arrange to send them back as well. Our main focus is to address and clarify the criticisms against us”, he said.

However BNI reported on May 7 th according to cyber-crime researchers it was clear that China had interviewed to put heavy pressure on the Junta’s Home Affairs Minister Lt General Yar Pyae who held talks in Beijing with the Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong in April.

Their focus was on security, eradicating online scam operations, and human trafficking, that have proliferated on the Myanmar side of the border with Thailand.

Only after this critical meeting in Beijing, did the BGF claimed that they had issued orders to cyber-scammers to leave Myawaddy by October 31st. All recent developments in Myawaddy indicate still close relations and military cooperation between the Junta and the BGF.

Chinese nationals involved in telecom scamming businesses are increasingly settling in Bangkok. Residents in border areas report that buying phone SIM cards and opening bank accounts in Thailand has become more difficult due to tighter regulations imposed by Thai authorities to combat their criminal activities.