Junta and BGF Hand Over 150 Individuals Trafficked by Chinese Scamming Gangs to Thai Authorities

“Yesterday, from Mehtawthalay, three large express vehicles departed towards Bridge No. 2. The trafficked individuals were escorted by heavily armed BGF members and transported to the border. Upon arrival, they were received by Thai military and immigration officials, then they will be airlifted to China”, a source close to Myawaddy’s governing body told KIC.

These 150 individuals were trafficked and forced to work for online scamming gangs in Myawaddy, where they were coerced into engaging in fraudulent activities.

Myanmar staff, employed as computer personnel in these gangs, reported that among those handed over, only those trafficked into KK Park were included, with no foreigners forced into the scamming gangs operating in downtown Myawaddy, Shwe Kokko, and Kyauk Khet.

“In that process, only Chinese individuals who can furnish strong evidence of passports, visas, and documents will be repatriated. Citizens of Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and African countries who lack such substantial evidence have been relocated to casinos in Kyauk Khet without any repatriation”, a Myanmar staff said.

Despite proclamations from Junta authorities about collaborating with Thai and Chinese authorities to combat online casinos and scamming gangs along the Thailand-Myanmar border, individuals employed in those enterprises have reported no arrests thus far.