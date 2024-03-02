All Karen Border Guard Force units to be rebranded as The Karen National Army

Colonel Saw Tin Win, the tactical commander of military region No. 2, informed KIC during a meeting in the last week of February, that commanders of the four BGF military regions reached a consensus to transition to the KNA, no longer relying on financial support or facilities from the Junta.

“All four of our military regions have agreed to change badges. Rumors of the military regions reuniting with the Military Council are not true. Our four military regions will stand together as one. At the moment we still use BGF badges and in some places we wear uniforms but the badges have been removed”, Colonel Saw Tin Win said.

“The Military Council must already be aware of the badge change. Since our establishment as BGF, there has been mutual distrust between us and the Military Council. At present, the situation is calm as there is no way for them to attack us. However if they find the opportunity, they will harm us”, Colonel Saw Tin Win added.

While the official announcement of BGF transformation into KNA has not yet been made, posters inviting people to join KNA have been spotted in villages within BGF-controlled regions.

We understand the concerns of the Karen people regarding our potential for continued collaboration with the enemy. We want to assure them that we are completely disconnected from any affiliation with the Military Council.. In the event of aggression from the enemy, we possess the strength to resist. However, our main objective is to prioritize the peaceful living of our people, without the threat of displacement”, Colonel Saw Tin Win said.

In January following BGF’s decision to reject their proxy role inside the Military Council and to stand independently, Vice Senior General Soe Win, the Junta’s deputy commander-in-chief, personally visited Hpa-An and engaged in discussions with BGF leaders, but no favorable outcomes were achieved.

Karen BGF consists of 4 military regions and a total of 13 battalions. These battalions are stationed as follows: four in Hlaingbwe, two in Hpapun, five in Myawaddy, and two in Kyainseikgyi. Analysts estimate that the total strength of BGF troops may exceed 7000.

While BGF have apparently severed their ties with the junta, it is expected that as KNA they continue to provide security for the casinos, and ongoing cyber scam operations in Shwe Kokko and KK Park.