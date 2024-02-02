Articles

Junta Airstrikes Hit Village on Karen Revolution Anniversary Day

The celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Karen Revolution on January 31st in Kler Lwee Htoo (Nyaunglebi) District, controlled by the 3rd Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU), were the target of Junta air attacks on the area, the KNU reported.

One Karen villager told KIC,” The warplanes aimed at the vicinity of the Revolution Day ceremony, yet thankfully the event had already concluded before the attack ensuring no injuries occurred.”

The KNU’s statement disclosed that airstrikes resulted in the destruction of a clinic, dining hall, and toilet in Kweelar village, along with damage to two houses and the death of a pig in Hteewar village. Earlier in the week in Kyeikkwin village, Ler Doh Township, two houses owned by locals were damaged by the 120 mm artillery fire from the Military Council.

On January 31st, a modest Karen Revolution Day ceremony took place in Kler Lwee Htoo District, bringing together representatives from villages, townships, battalions and brigades.

