KNU Ensures Appropriate Treatment for Soldiers Who Surrender and Their Families Karen State

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of KNU, seized control of Mone Township in Bago Region, a territory of KNU’s 3rd Brigade, on December 2nd. In December, KNLA announced the capture of 19 Military Council troops, including officers, and the apprehension of 42 of their family members during the operation

In the statement issued by the KNU, “19 Military Council troops, accompanied by 42 family members, surrendered in Mone Township, and the KNU facilitated their evacuation to protect them from the Military Council’s airstrikes and shelling. KNU further asserted that these individuals are currently being held in accordance with laws governing the treatment of PoWs.”

The KNU reports that they have photographic evidence of the prisoners of war (PoWs) being treated appropriately in accordance with international law.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee, spokesperson for KNU told KIC on January 13th, “I want to emphasize that none of the lies and propaganda spread by the Military Council holds any truth. We have taken utmost care in ensuring the well-being of the family members of the Military Council troops we have captured. Our commitment is to handle all surrenderers in strict accordance with international humanitarian laws and policies concerning PoWs”.

Furthermore, KNU emphasized that PoWs are being held in accordance with the principles of human dignity, as outlined in Articles 1, 3, 5, and 9 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed by the United Nations on December 10th, 1948.

An individual, who personally heard the Military Council’s spreading false information, informed KIC that the Junta is internally disseminating misleading details within its institute, accusing KNU of sparing only those who surrendered willingly under a white flag, while allegedly killing other prisoners PoWs without sparing even the children, displaying a lack of mercy.

In response, KNU asserted that the Military Council is experiencing a decline in all aspects, including diminishing strength of numbers, prompting the use of false information dissemination to maintain influence over subordinate troops.

Moreover, KNU accused the Military Council of deliberately misleading the public about the resistance forces, fostering religious and ethnic conflicts through the spread of misinformation.

Images published by KNU depicted family members of Military Council troops who surrendered, living without stress in the accommodation provided, freely engaging in cooking and feasting, while children played without restraint.