Southern Brothers Army Formed as Three Resistance Forces Unite

On November 25th, SBA was collaboratively established by three Tanintharyi-based PDFs, namely, the 3rd Battalion of Kawthoolei Army (KTLA)-Htee Samei Ywa Division, Khutdaung Taman Special Column, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as reported by SBA spokesperson Ko Sai Nyi to KIC.

“I believe that by uniting the currently dispersed resistance forces, it will increase confidence,

strength and cooperation. This SBA will eventually achieve the establishment of the federal union that we desire. This is the reason behind our joint establishment of SBA”, he explained.

During SBA’s founding day, speeches were delivered by Saw Hla Myint, the commander of KTLA’s Htee Samei Ywa Division, Bo Par Hmway, the column leader, Bo Thar Ni, the deputy column leader, and Bo Sai Nyi, representing the SBA.

SBA additionally declared its commitment to collaborate with other local resistance forces engaged in the fight against the military dictatorship.