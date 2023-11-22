Junta Battalion 97 Shelling, Kills Grandfather and Grandson in Kawkareik Township

“It occurred at 10:30 p.m. All four people were affected. 75-year-old U Tun Yin (aka U Kalar) and his grandson Pyo Min Khant, 17, were killed There were so many artillery shells that no one dared to look. They are still firing now,” shared a resident with KIC, requesting anonymity.

Despite assertions on social media platforms by military supporters suggesting that the death was caused by an artillery shell fired by the KNU/PDF, Kawkareik residents confirmed to KIC that the deaths were caused by an artillery shells fired by Infantry Battalion 97.

In Kawkareik Township, the consistent artillery shelling has instilled fear among residents, prompting some to seek refuge with close friends and relatives elsewhere. Many residents however opt to stay in Kawkareik Township, rather than face the hardship in trying to flee to safer location without any funds.

In November, the indiscriminate firing of artillery shells by Military Council troops stationed in Kawkareik Township led to the deaths of 5 civilians, with an additional 22 individuals sustaining injuries, according to a list compiled by residents.