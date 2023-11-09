Junta Administrative Operations Shut Down by Resistance Forces in

Last week, the KNU’s armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), along with allied forces, conducted a coordinated operation that targeted the police station, immigration office, forestry office, general administration office, and fire department under the control of the Military Council in Kyainseikgyi. As a result of this operation, all administrative functions of the Military Council in the township have come to a halt, as confirmed by a spokesperson of the Special Operation Force (SOF) to KIC.

The spokesperson reported that the KNLA and its allied forces have also successfully intercepted military re-supply columns that had been dispatched to deliver food to their outposts. This strategic move has left the Military Council’s troops confined to their bases with no other viable options. KNLA has also achieved control over the area, extending their influence all the way to the village roads connecting the township.

“The Junta has lost its hold on Kyainseikgyi. Military Council troops are restricted to their camps, unable to venture out. Villages and roads in Kyainseikgyi are now solely under the control of the resistance forces. Moreover, both the Military Council’s Kyainseikgyi bases and border security outposts have lost their operational capabilities entirely”, he told KIC.

From October 27th – November 2nd, the resistance joint forces conducted raids on various key locations in downtown Kyainseikgyi, including the Military Council troops, township police station, immigration office, forestry office, general administration office, and fire department. These operations resulted in the loss of 45 members of the Military Council and their subordinates, according to the SOF.

Certain residents who had evacuated during the intense fighting have returned to inspect their houses. However they must remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest news regarding the ongoing conflict while venturing out.

“At the moment, the fighting has calmed down a bit, but we’re still not ready to go back home for good. It’s not safe to stay in our houses due to nighttime artillery shelling. Right now, we have to take a chance to retrieve essential items for our families and then return to our current shelter. We also have to be cautious about unexploded ordnance. When we had to flee suddenly, it created quite a few challenges for us”, a Kyainseikgyi resident said.

Tensions are rising between the Military Council and the KNLA-led alliance in the vicinity of Kyainseikgyi, causing a decline in the township’s trade. This in turn, has resulted in increased prices for essential food items, according to locals.

Furthermore, in recent days, KNLA and resistance forces have launched attacks on military outposts in Khokekhwar and Kwilontine within Kyainseikgyi, as well as on Military Council departmental offices in Kawkareik Township and the Junta’s Kanilay outpost in Myawaddy Township.