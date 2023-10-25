Junta Bolsters Troop Presence in Kyondoe Town for New Gyaing (Kawkarei) Prior to Kawkareik Bridge Inauguration

The construction of the new Gyaing (Kawkareik) bridge, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a cost of 6.8 billion kyats, commenced on May 3, 2019.

A resident of Kyondoe has informed KIC that the military is increasing its troop presence and enhancing security measures, after news came out about the opening ceremony scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2023, under the Military Council.

“These days, Kyondoe’s 545th and 546th battalions are receiving reinforcements, and military columns are patrolling the nearby villages. They have also increased patrols in Kawthlyan and Kawkyaik on the other side of Kyondoe. I’ve heard that the bridge is set to open on the 28th and 29th of this month, so the military is gearing up to prevent attacks by KNU and PDF joint forces. They are also making preparations for the bridge opening, positioning the military on both sides of the bridge as well as above and below it,” explained the resident of Kyondoe.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the new Gyaing (Kawkareik) is being constructed as a restressed concrete extra-dosed bridge, with dimensions of 1903 feet in length, 74 feet in width, and a load capacity of 60 tons per vehicle. This project is aimed at facilitating the transportation of goods between Thailand, Myanmar, China, and Vietnam.

As part of the plan to inaugurate the new Gyaing (Kawkareik) bridge, the anticipated attendees include Saw Mutu Say Poe, the former chairman of the Karen National Union (KNU), officials from KNU Brigade 7, Mr. Sasakawa, President of the Japan Nippon Foundation (a peace broker), Japanese Embassy officials, representatives from JICA Foundation, members of Karen armed groups that have signed the NCA, and senior officers from the Military Council. This information has been sourced from within the State Military Council.

According to an insider within the Kyondoe-based battalions, measures have been taken to counter potential drone attacks by KNLA joint forces. These measures include the deployment of anti-drone jammers, radio frequency jamming systems, .50 caliber machine guns, and MG 3 machine guns in both the Kyondoe-based 545 and 546 Infantry Battalions of the Military Council, as well as within the Gyaing Bridge security column.



“Both the 545th and 546th battalions of the military have readied jammers and machine guns at the bridge. They have prepared anti-drone jammers and machine guns to counter potential drone attacks that may drop bombs from the sky. Artillery has also been placed on the guard post of the bridge. There is even a warship in the river. News is spreading that senior officials from the military will be attending the bridge’s opening ceremony,” disclosed a source affiliated with the military.

However the current leadership of the KNU will definitely not be attending, as they have severed their links to the more or less moribund military-run NCA. Since the coup KNU has assumed a leadership role in the Spring revolution and the nation-wide resistance to the Junta.

Beyond the two townships of Hpa-An and Hlaingbwe in Karen State, there are frequent guerrilla skirmishes in five other townships: Kawkareik, Kyainseikgyi, Thandaung, Hpapun, and Myawaddy. These confrontations involve clashes between the Military Council troops and KNLA/KNU joint forces.

The Kyondoe area, where the Gyaing (Kawkareik) bridge is situated, is located in a region marked by ongoing military tensions between the two sides. As a result, local news sources have expressed growing concerns that the local population may be adversely affected in the event of drone attacks and ground attacks from both sides.

Attempts were made to reach Colonel Min Thu Kyaw, the Military Council’s minister of Security and Border Affairs in Karen State. However he did not answer the phone, and the KIC-Karen news agency is currently working on independently verifying the information.