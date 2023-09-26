Fishing Industry Hit Hard as Junta Tightens Grip on Coastal Waterways

According to the residents, the Military Council troops have verbally instructed the residents with boats anchored at the mouths of Pala Creek and Palaw Creek in Palaw Township not to engage in sea fishing for a period of seven days, commencing from the 9th of this month. As a result, the local villagers have refrained from venturing out on fishing boats up to the present day due to safety concerns, according to a resident of Let Ku village.

The villages within To village tract, Let Ku village tract, and Kyauk Kar village tract in Palaw Township primarily rely on sea fishing for their livelihoods.

“We’re still afraid to return to our village because the soldiers are still present. It’s been more than ten days since our boat last went out. Consequently, we can’t sell our fish, and we lack the funds to purchase anything. Moreover, warships are always nearby. As soon as a boat sets sail, they begin firing indiscriminately, making it extremely challenging for us to make a living,” he informed KIC.

The conflict between local People’s Defense Forces and the Military Council troops has created many hardships for local residents, especially those reliant on the fishing industry, to sustain their livelihoods.

Military Council troops have undertaken military operations involving approximately 100 soldiers by land and established a presence within Let Ku village. Approximately 200 troops are being reinforced by water routes in the vicinity.

“During the conflicts, casualties have occurred on both sides, and we still have missing comrades. When the military attempts to move by land, they encounter fire approximately one out of every three times. More recently, during military operations and troop reinforcements, they have opted for water routes instead of land,” a PDF source eported to KIC.

According to local news media, Military Council troops, predominantly using water routes, are ferrying over 30 injured soldiers, who were wounded during battle, via boats. They are then transporting them to the military hospital in Myeik Township using military vehicles through the port.