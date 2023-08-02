Four Villages in Htantabin Township Forced to Flee Amidst Airstrikes and Shelling

A violent clash erupted when the local Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) ambushed a Military Council column, which had been conducting offensive operations since July 27th, comprising approximately 100 personnel near Tawkone village. In response, the Military Council launched a retaliatory campaign, commencing airstrikes from the evening of July 28th, followed by relentless shelling, leading to the displacement of entire villages in the vicinity.

The Military Council initiated an aerial attack using helicopters around Htolwiwah High School in Taungoo District at approximately 6:00 PM on July 28th, and starting from around 6:00 AM on July 29th, continuous artillery fire ensued, resulting in the evacuation of residents from four villages, a local woman told KIC.

“They fired artillery yesterday and today. The soldiers claimed it was just a precautionary measure, so villagers didn’t need to flee. But if it was just precautionary, why did they use helicopters? And they even resorted to warplanes during past conflicts”, she said.

Presently, the villages of Tawkone, Zeebyukone, Yayshan, and Shazebo are experiencing mass displacement due to the ongoing conflict. Additionally, in the aftermath of the Military Council’s airstrike near the high school, some students residing in the dormitories were retrieved by their parents for safety reasons.

“Parents are anxious after hearing about the military gunships attacking near the school. Some students were taken home by their parents. The school is currently closed due to the holiday period, but we’re unsure about the plans for when it reopens. Unfortunately, a schoolgirl sustained injuries during the incident the other day”, a parent told KIC.

On July 27th, during their military operations in the region, the Military Council troops arrested several Tawkone villagers without apparent cause. Furthermore, locals reported that a 14-year-old student, riding a motorcycle, suffered severe injuries when the soldiers fired at her without any provocation.