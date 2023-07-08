NCA-Signed Organizations Applaud Chairman of Nippon Foundation for Peace and Humanitarian Initiatives

The statement issued by the seven NCA-S EAOs acknowledges and appreciates the tireless endeavors of Yohei Sasakawa, who has been entrusted by the Japanese government to facilitate peace and reconciliation initiatives in Myanmar. These EAOs also express their willingness to collaborate and assist in providing aid to the individuals impacted by the conflict.

“We have already partnered with the Nippon Foundation for their humanitarian endeavors. If they wish to provide rice, we will gladly support that. We warmly welcome their initiatives, such as the development of projects like Lay Kay Kaw new town”, said Colonel Khun Okkar, spokesperson for NCA-S EAOs.

The NCA-S EAOs expressed their condemnation towards some activists targeting Yohei Sasakawa and the Nippon Foundation, who are persistently engaged in providing aid to ethnic war refugees, noting that these efforts were initiated during previous governments.

Colonel Saw Sein Win, the adjutant general of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA-5), a signatory of the NCA-S EAOs, emphasized the urgent necessity of aid for the displaced individuals who have been forced to leave their homes in Karen State due to the ongoing conflict, highlighting the significant challenges they face in their daily lives.

“I firmly believe that engaging in humanitarian work is a crucial step towards achieving stability and peace within our nation. It is imperative that we intensify our efforts to support such initiatives and provide assistance to our communities”, he told KIC.

NCA-signed EAOs, specifically the Arakan Liberation Party (ALP), Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army – Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC), Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLO), and New Mon State Party (NMSP), have collectively signed the statement of the NCA-S EAOs.

“Given our longstanding collaboration with the Nippon Foundation, we commonly refer to the statement as representing all 7 NCA-S EAOs, even though only 6 EAOs have officially signed it due to the pending decision of the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS). It remains uncertain whether the RCSS will join us later or release a separate statement”, Khun Okkar said.

The Nippon Foundation, under the leadership of Sasakawa, has undertaken new town projects, constructed hospitals, and established classrooms to foster development in ethnic regions. Moreover, over the period of 2022 to 2023, th