Revolutionary Forces Say Military Activating Four Cuts Strategy in Kyaikto Township

Between May 19 and 21 in Kyaikto Township, the troops of the Military Council reportedly destroyed a total of 5 roads. The information officer of the Kyaikto Revolutionary Forces (KRF) has stated that there is a possibility of future airstrikes on the areas controlled by the revolutionary forces.

“I don’t think they will destroy all the roads. They might choose to target certain roads that they consider risky, while sparing others in areas where they believe they can maintain control. Moreover, if the Four Cuts strategy is implemented, there is a chance they could rely solely on aerial attacks,” he said.

According to KNU news sources, the Military Council has conducted helicopter hovering over certain areas controlled by the revolutionary forces in Kyaikto township.

“The Four Cuts strategy has been implemented in various areas for quite some time. Currently they are primarily focused on road destruction, which has already resulted in severed supply lines for food. Additionally they are working to reinforce their forces in the towns. This is why they are targeting the roads in close proximity to the military compound,” said a member of the revolutionary forces.

The actions of the Military Council have significantly impacted the flow of goods in the region, causing difficulties in the movement and daily activities of civilians. As a result, Kyaikto residents have expressed concerns regarding the restriction of rice transport and the potential for food shortages.

Likewise, this month in Dooplaya district, a territory of the 6th KNU Brigade, the Military Council has destroyed roads, causing worse problems to local commerce and transportation.in the Thandaung area, a territory of 2nd Brigade and Kyaukkyi Township under the 3rd Brigade, the transportation of essential supplies such as food and medicine has been restricted, and electricity has been cut off.