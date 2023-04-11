Junta soldiers detain young residents in Hpa-An. Extortion demand of 500,000 kyats for their release Karen State

At around 8:00 pm on April 6th, two young men were arrested by troops from the Military Council while wandering in Hpa-An.

The soldiers then demanded that their families pay 500000 kyats each in order to release them, sources close to the victims’ families told KIC.

“ Both young men were arrested in the street behind Grace Hotel in Yae Kyaw area. After their arrest, the soldiers contacted their families and demanded 500000 kyats for each of them. The two were eventually released last night”, a source said.

Military Council troops in Hpa-An frequently patrol at night using civilian vehicles, with a particular focus on targeting young people. They also occasionally launch sudden raids to scrutinize the guest lists of sleepover parties in specific households.

“ Previously administrative officers utilized loudspeakers in the neighborhoods to caution people against venturing out at night. However with the passage of time, such warning announcements have ceased to exist, and now people move around freely. Nevertheless, they continue to focus on young individuals by conducting inspections and making arrests. One night, when I was wandering in the town, they stalked me in a civilian car”, a young man who experienced such a situation told KIC.

Similarly in Kwakareik, another township in Karen State, is currently grappling with various issues, including nightly artillery firing by Military Council troops and frequent patrols by the same troops, who are checking overnight guest lists and arresting suspects within the town’s limits, according to local sources.

On February 2nd of this year, the coup regime declared dozens of townships across the country as martial law areas, including Kawkareik and Kyainseikgyi townships in Karen State. But, in Hpa-An, no curfew has been announced and it is not included in the townships designated under martial law, but such arrests are still happening.