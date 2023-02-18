NUG’s Ministry of Defense hands over weapons to their PDFs including the Nagani Column

After the congratulatory speech, the platoon commanders also thanked the responsible persons from the Ministry of Defense of National Unity Government (NUG) for proving the additional arms and closed the of the ceremony.

“ We are not authorized to disclose the number of weapons handed over. The type of weapons are M16s,” an information officer from the Nagani Column under military sub- region No.3 told KIC.

The relevant officials told the comrades to clearly understand the activities and situations related to the military in military sub-region No. 3, and praised the courage of the comrades to root out the dictatorship during the coup period of more than 2 years, the official said.

A previous hand-over of weapons event took place on January 24. The graduation ceremony of People’s Defense Force (PDF) Kyar Thit Nat Column from military sub- region No.3, Southern Military Region was held, and the Ministry of Defense of NUG had also provided weapons.



The first ceremony in 2023 was on January 17th, when NUG’s Union Prime Minister Mahn Win Khaing Than personally attended the People’s Defense Force (PDF) Dawna Column graduation ceremony and provided weapons. Last year on Xmas Day the NUG provided 50 guns to Cobra Column.

The Southern Military Region under the Ministry of Defense of the National Unity Government (NUG) has already been able to equip almost 50 percent of the weapons, according to Saw Shar, Deputy Commander of the military sub-region No.3 of the Southern Military Region last month.