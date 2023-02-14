Military Council bombed Christian church in southern Myawaddy

“A reconnaissance plane of the Military Council was flying above the area around 5:00 AM. Then, the jet fighters arrived around 8:00 PM and dropped two bombs. The church was badly damaged. But there were no casualties”, he told KIC.

On February 8th, the KNDO 8th Battalion issued a warning addressing to other armed organizations and civilians not to cross the road between Waw Lay and Htee Ka Pa Lel in Kawkareik Township, south of Myawaddy, which is the territory of the 6th Brigade of Karen National Union (KNU).

Similarly, the Military Council launched an aerial bombing attack on January 13th targeting a Christian church in Lay War village of Pay Kay village tract in Luthaw Township, Mutraw (Hpapun) District, which is controlled by the KNU 5th Brigade, killing 5 residents including a pastor, and wounding 7 others, according to local sources.