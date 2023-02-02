KNU President urges unified resistance to dictatorship and struggle for federal revolution

The president of KNU said, “The resistance revolution is not something that will be done by the strength of one person. Moreover, it is not something that must be done by the ethnic group alone. We must all work together. In order to strengthen and succeed in our efforts, we must fight together with other ethnic groups who are uproot the military dictatorship, and get rid of all the characteristics of the dictatorship.”

In addition, the KNU President continued to urge people to work together with other ethnic organizations to become stronger and more successful, to be politically aware and struggle until the goal is achieved.

General Saw Mutu Say Poe also said that the main goal of the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Karen National Movement “ is freedom, justice, equality and the right to self-determination. The Karen National Movement, which is a resistance revolution, started from a political movement and turned into an armed resistance movement, and the goals of the revolution remained unchanged.”

The KNU President General Saw Mutu Say Poe continued, therefore we must strive until our political goals such as justice, equality and self-determination are achieved.

“Our revolution must surely succeed. We must strive to the end to achieve our political goals. We must strive to achieve our political goals of justice, equality and self- determination,” he said in his speech.

The KNU President said that in order for people and citizens of the country who are different in history and culture as well as religion and customs to live peacefully and coexist in one country, they must establish a federal democratic union together.

In addition, he stated in his speech that we must strive until the end for the building of a federal democratic union, and for justice, equality and self-determination rights for our people and the entire people.